Micoe showcases residential PV water heaters

Chinese heating specialist Micoe presented two PV-powered water heaters for residential use this week at the Intersolar South America 2025 event in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Our new PV water heaters can be combined with grid electricity to ensure a continuous hot water supply,” Bob Wan, the company’s sales manager, told pv magazine. “The systems can be DC-connected to solar panels and AC-connected to the grid. One 500 W module could be enough to power the smallest system in the series. The more solar panels you use, the more MPPTs are needed.”

The systems use MPPT controllers and a digital control panel with programmable temperature settings and timer functions. The manufacturer claims they can reach an output temperature of up to 70 C (158 F).

The products come in two versions: floor-standing and wall-mounted.

The floor-standing heaters are available in three sizes, with capacities of 150 L, 200 L and 300 L. Recommended input power ranges from 10,240 to 13,650 BTU/h, with an MPPT operating voltage range of 120 V to 340 V.

These systems have an AC-rated voltage of 220 V and a temperature setting range of 55 C to 80 C (131 F to 176 F). The smallest model measures 520 mm x 1,190 mm, while the largest measures 630 mm x 1,476 mm.

The wall-mounted models come in two sizes, with capacities of 60 L and 80 L. Their DC input power is 1,880 BTU/h and AC-rated power is 6,820 BTU/h, with an AC-rated voltage of 220 V.

They also feature a DC-rated power of 1,330 BTU/h and a DC-rated voltage of 42 V. The temperature setting range spans from 35 C to 65 C (95 F to 149 F). The smallest version measures 468 mm x 730 mm, while the largest measures 468 mm x 920 mm.

Micoe is based in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, where it also manufactures air-source heat pumps, energy storage batteries, photovoltaic systems, kitchen appliances and water purifiers.