Thailand opens 364 MW solar tender

EGAT has kicked off a tender for the construction of a floating solar project at the Srinagarind Dam in western Thailand, home to one of the authority's power stations.
The invitation to tender states that the Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 will feature a solar plant of no less than 363.95 MW and no more than 364 MW, using double glass crystalline silicon solar modules.
The chosen bidder will handle design, procurement, manufacture, supply, delivery, project management, construction, testing, commissioning, and on-site training of the solar station.
The tender also calls for a floating PV system, anchoring and mooring, a 33 kV electrical system and transmission lines, and a control and monitoring system. EGAT will finance the project.
Tender documents are available for purchase until Sept. 26 at a price of THB 30,000 ($930), payable by bank transfer or telegraphic transfer. EGAT has set December 16 as the provisional date for the opening of sealed bids.
The Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2028. It is part of a series of floating solar projects planned for EGAT’s dam reservoirs nationwide, targeting 16 projects with a total capacity above 2.7 GW.
This tender follows an earlier bid round this year for a 205 MW hydro-solar floating project at Bhumibol Dam, Southeast Asia’s largest arch dam.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.