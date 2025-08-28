Thailand opens 364 MW solar tender

EGAT has kicked off a tender for the construction of a floating solar project at the Srinagarind Dam in western Thailand, home to one of the authority's power stations.

The invitation to tender states that the Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 will feature a solar plant of no less than 363.95 MW and no more than 364 MW, using double glass crystalline silicon solar modules.

The chosen bidder will handle design, procurement, manufacture, supply, delivery, project management, construction, testing, commissioning, and on-site training of the solar station.

The tender also calls for a floating PV system, anchoring and mooring, a 33 kV electrical system and transmission lines, and a control and monitoring system. EGAT will finance the project.

Tender documents are available for purchase until Sept. 26 at a price of THB 30,000 ($930), payable by bank transfer or telegraphic transfer. EGAT has set December 16 as the provisional date for the opening of sealed bids.

The Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2028. It is part of a series of floating solar projects planned for EGAT’s dam reservoirs nationwide, targeting 16 projects with a total capacity above 2.7 GW.

This tender follows an earlier bid round this year for a 205 MW hydro-solar floating project at Bhumibol Dam, Southeast Asia’s largest arch dam.