Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 module series achieves high-performance verification

Tongwei Solar has announced that its latest product – the TNC 2.0 module series – is setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability. TNC 2.0 modules in R&D have achieved a bifaciality of over 88%, as certified by TÜV Rheinland and CGC. According to a recently posted research paper in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells, Tongwei’s TNC module, built with advanced TOPCon solar cells, has achieved a bifaciality factor of 91.7%, also verified by TÜV Rheinland.

Tailored for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, Tongwei’s G12R-66 TNC module, with a standard size of 2382 x 1134 mm, has been tested by TÜV with a front-side power output of 682.8 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.28%. Its G12-66 TNC module, with a standard size of 2384 x 1303 mm, achieved a certified power output of 778.5 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.06%. Both modules are part of the TNC 2.0 series.

Xiajie Meng, Tongwei’s Head of PV Cell Development, says a selective sunken pyramid structure on the rear side of the cell helped optimize the texture of the non-electrode area of the cell’s rear side. A zebra-crossing passivation contact design optimized passivation on the rear side and improved conversion efficiency. These features significantly increase the harvest of ambient low irradiance and the module’s energy yield per watt while extending its effective operating hours.

Tongwei’s mass production of modules with >85% bifaciality will start this year, and the company is piloting cells with >90% bifaciality.

On the reliability side, the 2025 Kiwa PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard – a rigorous benchmarking program for the solar industry – has again named Tongwei as a “Top Performer.” Tongwei is one of only two companies in the global top 10 to earn maximum ratings across all categories.

Tongwei modules passed an extensive range of stress tests, including TC600, DH2000, PID192, LeTID486, MSS, HSS, and the newly introduced UV120 sequence, as well as the PAN test for PV module performance.

Tangible gains in cost and system value

According to Allen Xue, VP of Sales & Marketing at Tongwei Solar, the G12R-66 format modules reduce Balance of System (BOS) costs by 1.42% and Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) by 1.65% when compared to market-standard products. They also improve land-use efficiency by approximately 4.6%.

Based on performance simulations from a 100 MW utility-scale solar project in Madrid, Spain, TNC 2.0 modules demonstrated an additional energy yield of 0.67% over standard TOPCon modules. Extrapolated over a 30-year system lifetime, this results in 48.01 million kWh of extra power generation.