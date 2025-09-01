Japan to launch platform linking aggregators with FIP operators

Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) said it plans to launch a new online platform connecting aggregators with operators under the country’s FIP scheme. The platform is scheduled to go live by the end of September 2025.

The agency, which is part of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said the new platform will list aggregation plans from nationwide aggregators. This will allow operators to access demand-supply balancing services that support grid integration, with a particular focus on small-scale generators.

The initiative is part of three measures announced on Aug. 12 to promote FIP adoption under Japan’s 7th Basic Energy Plan. ANRE is also streamlining procedures for battery installations during solar FIP transitions, effective September 1, and will host mid-September study sessions to guide renewable developers and service providers on planning, financing, and aggregation strategies.

Aggregators wishing to post information can register through the ANRE website.

Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme in 2012 to guarantee fixed prices for solar power, rapidly expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity. In 2022, the government began shifting to the FIP system, which pays solar producers a variable bonus on top of market prices to facilitate greater integration of solar into the electricity grid.

Earlier this year, Japanese policymakers hailed the ongoing expansion of the nation's FIP scheme and called for better aggregation and forecasting, in line with recent record-low solar auction bids. The private sector, meanwhile, has contributed to market efficiency this year by streamlining energy transactions through new renewable trading platforms.