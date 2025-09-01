ONSA Plus partners with Solis to strengthen PV inverter distribution in Central Europe

ONSA Plus, a Slovak renewable energy solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Solis, one of the world’s largest inverter manufacturers, to distribute Solis’ product portfolio in Slovakia and the rest of the EU. The collaboration aims to meet growing regional demand for high-quality photovoltaic (PV) components while supporting the rapid expansion of solar installations across both residential and commercial segments.

Founded in 2021, ONSA Plus has established itself as a trusted distributor of solar technologies, focusing on delivering reliable products and technical expertise to installers and project developers. Through the new cooperation, the company will offer Solis’ range of single-phase and three-phase inverters, which are widely recognized for their reliability, grid compatibility, and performance in diverse operating conditions.

Solis, headquartered in Ningbo, China, is ranked among the top global suppliers of PV inverters, with more than 40 GW of cumulative installations worldwide. The company has built a strong reputation for innovation, emphasizing efficiency improvements, smart monitoring functions, and compliance with international grid codes. Its products are widely deployed across Europe, North America, Asia, and emerging solar markets.

By integrating Solis technology into its portfolio, ONSA Plus strengthens its ability to serve the growing base of installers in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and neighboring countries. According to the International Energy Agency, distributed solar PV in the EU is expected to more than double by 2030, with Central Europe identified as one of the fastest-growing regions. Reliable distribution channels will therefore play a crucial role in ensuring supply security for installers and end customers.

“Partnering with Solis allows us to offer proven inverter technology that meets the demands of both residential rooftops and larger commercial projects,” said Ladislav Proc, Manager at ONSA Plus. “Our customers will benefit from high efficiency, flexible design options, and strong after-sales support.”

“Central and Eastern Europe is one of the fastest-growing solar markets in Europe. By working with ONSA Plus, we can ensure that installers in this region have reliable access to our inverter technology, backed by strong local support,” added Mr. Sandy Woodward, General Manager of Europe at Solis.

The agreement also includes plans for joint training initiatives, ensuring that installers in the region have access to technical knowledge and support for integrating Solis inverters into diverse system designs.

With this partnership, ONSA Plus and Solis underline their shared commitment to advancing solar adoption in Europe by providing dependable, future-proof inverter solutions to meet accelerating renewable energy targets.