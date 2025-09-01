Panasonic expands air-to-water heat pump factory in Czechia

Panasonic Heating & Ventilation Air-Conditioning Czech, s.r.o. (PHVACCZ) has commenced operations at an air-to-water heat pump production facility in Czechia.

The site is an expansion of Panasonic’s factory in the city of Pilsen, which the company first established in 1996. It began producing heat pumps in 2018, with the new floor almost tripling the available production area to 140,000 sqm.

Panasonic said in a statement that it expects Europe's air-to-water heat pump market to see steady growth over the medium to long term, with the factory's expansion designed to meet this growing demand.

The new facility currently deploys 80 robots, enabling an increased production capacity from 150,000 units to a maximum of approximately 700,000. It is also producing key components – including outdoor unit casings, air heat exchangers, copper piping, and printed circuit boards, in-house – with a target production rate of approximately 70% for these core components.

The factory aims to achieve 100% unmanned operation in the component process, while doubling the automation rate in the assembly process compared to current levels, by 2028.

The latest expansion follows the implementation of an on-site research and development department last year. The factory is working towards zero CO2 emissions by the end of the year, Panasonic says, including work is underway to install a 1 MW solar power system and the introduction of skylights to enhance natural lighting in the new building.

Panasonic first announced plans to scale up its heat pump output in Czechia in 2022 as part of plans to introduce its air-to-water heat pumps, which use R290 natural refrigerant to the European market.