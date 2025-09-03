Chinese manufacturer plans solar glass factory in Algeria

China's Kibing Group has met with the Algerian Ministry of Energy to discuss beginning production of solar glass in Algeria.
According to a statement from the Algerian Press Service, the two parties met last week to allow the Chinese glass manufacturer to present an investment proposal for the project.
The project would encompass the construction of a solar glass production plant with an annual capacity of 1.53 million tonnes, alongside an ultrapure silica sand processing and recovery unit with an annual capacity of 1.08 million tonnes. The Chinese delegation told ministers the project would create 3,000 direct jobs with a local integration rate reaching 90%.
The two parties also discussed the construction of an integrated production chain in Algeria’s solar energy sector to strengthen the country’s position as a regional hub for the Middle East and North Africa region, according to officials. They then agreed to form joint working groups to study the solar glass project’s feasibility, financing and implementation.
Kibing’s proposal is part of the group’s wider plans to expand its solar glass manufacturing presence in North Africa. Last month, Egypt’s State Information Service reported the company plans to build a solar glass plant valued at $685 million within the Sokhna Integrated Zone.
Earlier this year, the Algerian ministry met with a delegation from Chinese module maker Longi to discuss the country’s domestic solar market, including plans for a solar manufacturing facility.
Algeria reissued a tender for three solar projects totaling 520 MW in January. According to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had a cumulative solar capacity of 462 MW at the end of last year, unchanged from the year prior.
