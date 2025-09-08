Bluetti debuts world’s first sodium-ion portable power station

The Pioneer Na will be available globally from mid-October, 2025.

The Bluetti Pioneer Na sodium-ion portable power station

Image: Tristan Rayner, ESS News

From ESS News

Bluetti, a Chinese manufacturer of energy storage and portable power systems, has unveiled what it calls “the world’s first sodium-ion portable power station”.

Announced at IFA 2025 in Berlin, the Pioneer Na uses sodium-ion cells and has a capacity of 900 Wh with a 1,500 W power output. In a special mode for purely resistive loads, output can scale up to 2,250 W.

A key feature is temperature performance: the Pioneer Na can be charged at -15 °C and discharged at -25 °C. It supports 1,900 W of solar input, offers a 4,000-cycle lifetime, and weighs 16 kg – around 20 to 25% heavier than comparable traditional lithium iron phosphate (LFP) portable stations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

