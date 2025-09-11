Ukraine’s biggest battery storage project goes online

Ukraine’s DTEK has completed a 200 MW/400 MWh battery project, the nation’s largest, in just six months using remote commissioning with Fluence.

Image: DTEK

Share

From ESS News

Ukrainian private utility DTEK has energised the largest battery storage project in the war-torn country and one of the biggest ones in Eastern Europe.

The 200 MW/400 MWh installation spans six sites ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW and connected to the power grid in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. DTEK invested €125 million ($146 million) into the project.

The project uses Fluence’s Gridstack solution and is designed to provide enough dispatchable energy to power 600,000 homes for two hours.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Enphase presents bidirectional EV charger
10 September 2025 The microinverter company has disclosed details on the architecture of its IQ Bidirectional EV Charger, which will be available for sale in the second...