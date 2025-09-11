Ukraine’s biggest battery storage project goes online

From ESS News

Ukrainian private utility DTEK has energised the largest battery storage project in the war-torn country and one of the biggest ones in Eastern Europe.

The 200 MW/400 MWh installation spans six sites ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW and connected to the power grid in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. DTEK invested €125 million ($146 million) into the project.

The project uses Fluence’s Gridstack solution and is designed to provide enough dispatchable energy to power 600,000 homes for two hours.

