France’s Sunology introduces modular residential battery

The system plugs into either a standard power outlet or the main electrical panel and automatically captures surplus solar energy – whether generated by rooftop panels or a portable plug‑and‑play kit. Up to four modules, each with a capacity of 2,200 Wh and 500 W of output, can be combined, and the system comes with a 7,500-cycle warranty for long-term reliability.

Image: Sunology

From ESS News

France’s Sunology has unveiled a new residential energy storage solution called Storey. The system features modular battery units, each offering 500 W of nominal power and 2,200 Wh of storage capacity, designed to enhance solar self-consumption at home.

Up to four Storey modules can be combined to deliver a total storage capacity of 8,800 Wh and a power output of 2,000 W, adjustable in 1 W increments. Each module comes with its own built-in inverter, allowing for flexible and scalable installation.

Sunology claims an efficiency of up to 90% and offers a 15-year warranty covering up to 7,500 charge cycles. The system is priced at an introductory rate of €1,390 ($1,630) including VAT.

