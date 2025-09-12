Marstek Energy throws down a price gauntlet with new balcony battery

From ESS News

Marstek Energy announced its Venus A balcony energy storage system, which features 2.12 kWh storage and a built-in inverter with four MPPTs, is set to launch before the end of 2025 at a price of €499 ($584).

The price is a dramatic undercut of competitors and is set to shake up the residential storage market. According to Marstek, its unit is self-manufactured, including the battery cells, inverter, and housing.

The reveal and announcement came on the sidelines of IFA 2025, with Marstek Energy hosting an audience of German solar distributors and partners to announce new products. While a new balcony solar storage solution was expected, the price alone drew audible reactions from the audience.

