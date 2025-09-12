Marstek Energy throws down a price gauntlet with new balcony battery

From ESS News
Marstek Energy announced its Venus A balcony energy storage system, which features 2.12 kWh storage and a built-in inverter with four MPPTs, is set to launch before the end of 2025 at a price of €499 ($584).
The price is a dramatic undercut of competitors and is set to shake up the residential storage market. According to Marstek, its unit is self-manufactured, including the battery cells, inverter, and housing.
The reveal and announcement came on the sidelines of IFA 2025, with Marstek Energy hosting an audience of German solar distributors and partners to announce new products. While a new balcony solar storage solution was expected, the price alone drew audible reactions from the audience.
To continue reading, please visit our EES News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.