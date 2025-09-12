Our solar industry is relatively young and dynamic, bringing together professionals from diverse backgrounds, including lawyers, engineers, accountants, construction experts, designers, and technicians, all connected by a shared passion for renewable energy. This creates a real opportunity to lead on inclusion across gender, race, religion, and age. Unlike more traditional sectors, we are already recruiting from a wide pool. With that opportunity comes responsibility: to build an industry that is genuinely inclusive, forward-looking, and one we can all be proud of.

When I look back at my career, I see how much progress we have made, but also the barriers that still exist. The industry remains male-dominated, and when I first entered in 2010, I often found myself the only woman in Board meetings or in discussions with contractors and suppliers. Having worked as a construction lawyer, I was no stranger to being in the minority. At times, it was a challenge to make my voice heard. Yet, those experiences also offered advantages. Bringing a different perspective, sometimes being underestimated, and drawing on my legal background helped me to establish credibility and influence.

What allowed me to push through was determination and persistence. If you don’t believe in your abilities, it is harder for others to. Self-doubt has prevented many talented women from seizing opportunities they fully deserve. That’s why I’ve often encouraged brilliant women to apply for promotions they later excelled at. Mentorship, coaching, and surrounding yourself with people you can learn from are invaluable. It’s about adopting positive behaviours, understanding what not to emulate, and above all, staying true to your integrity while keeping an open mind to opportunity.

Mentorship has been a powerful force in my career. I recently learned that a junior female colleague felt inspired seeing women at the Board and senior leadership level, which helped her clearly visualise her own career path. That visibility is vital. When I started out, such pathways were far less obvious. Over the years, we’ve encouraged and mentored people in junior roles through to senior leadership and director positions. These success stories show what is possible, though I believe we can still do more to ensure diverse talent thrives at every level.

At BSR, inclusivity is not only about gender. We work to promote diversity in all its forms and ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity, whether employees, contractors, or suppliers. As HR sits within my remit, I help drive initiatives such as our Pride group, Menopause Coffee Club, and bi-annual staff surveys. Listening, acting on feedback, and fostering a culture where all can thrive are central to how we lead.

Driving DEI initiatives at an executive level is not without challenges. Confidence gaps affect not just individuals but leadership teams as a whole. Yet, I am proud of the inclusive culture we have built and the careers we’ve supported. We have demonstrated that people can and do grow into leadership roles when given the right support.

Representation matters. Women currently make up just 32% of the renewable energy workforce, but at BSR we are proud that 39% of our team are women, above the industry average. That figure is the result of intentional culture-building and the hard work of many colleagues committed to inclusivity.

Practical action is essential to retaining and developing diverse talent. We work closely with recruiters to refine the language in our job adverts, even creating alternative versions for the same role, to reach the widest possible pool. Our flexible working policy enables colleagues to balance professional and personal commitments, which is especially valuable for those with childcare or caring responsibilities. We also sponsor visas for international applicants, recognising the richness that diverse skills and experiences bring.

To the younger generation of women entering this industry, my advice is simple: be yourself, be determined, and be persistent. Believe in your abilities, because if you don’t, it will be harder for others to do so. Seek mentors, look for role models, and don’t let self-doubt hold you back. Learn from those around you, but never lose your integrity. And remember, careers rarely follow a straight line; embrace the unexpected turns, because they often bring the greatest opportunities.

Fran Button is Deputy CEO of British Solar Renewables, joining the business in 2015. She oversees risk, ESG, legal, IT, HR, and health & safety across the UK and Australia and is on the Main board. Fran has played a key role in major milestones at BSR, including the £345m four-bank debt facility, the £89m sale of Bradenstoke Solar Park, multiple M&A transactions, and the sale of BSR Group Holdings to ICG in 2022. She has led the company’s ambitious biodiversity and ESG strategy, including biodiversity net gain targets, species protection projects, and the launch of the Nature Protection Pledge. Before BSR, Fran was a Partner at Pinsent Masons, Michelmores, and Foot Anstey. She is a qualified solicitor with an LLB (Hons) from UCW, Aberystwyth, and an MSc in Construction Law and Arbitration from Leeds Beckett University. Fran served as Vice Chair of the SEUK Natural Capital Group, championing environmental priorities and representing the collective voice of the sector.

