Solar-Fabrik debuts back-contact solar module for residential, C&I applications

From pv magazine Germany
German solar manufacturer Solar-Fabrik has introduced its first back-contact (BC) solar module, the Mono S4 Halfcut BC Full Black, designed for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.
The 480 W panel is built with 108 half-cells based on n-type monocrystalline silicon wafers and achieves a conversion efficiency of 23.52%. It measures 1,800 × 1,134 mm, weighs around 25 kg, and is framed in 30 mm black anodized aluminum. The module comes equipped with Stäubli’s MC4 EVO 2 connectors and supports a system voltage of up to 1,500 V.
The new product adopts a double-glass construction with 2 mm glass on both sides, which improves durability and increases resistance to microcracks, according to the manufacturer. The panel can withstand snow loads of up to 5,400 Pa and is certified for hail protection class 4.
By relocating all electrical contacts to the rear of the cell, Solar-Fabrik says the module benefits from a cleaner front surface and higher efficiency. The company has also implemented what it calls an “anti-shading design” using flexible current paths, which prevent entire cell strings from shutting down under partial shading.
Electrical characteristics include an MPPT voltage of 33.4 V, an MPPT current of 14.2 A, an open-circuit voltage of 40.4 V, and a short-circuit current of 14.9 A. The operating temperature range is specified at –40 °C to +85 °C, with a temperature coefficient of –0.260%/°C.
Solar-Fabrik backs the module with a 30-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty, guaranteeing 88.5% of rated output at the end of the term.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.