Solar-Fabrik debuts back-contact solar module for residential, C&I applications

From pv magazine Germany

German solar manufacturer Solar-Fabrik has introduced its first back-contact (BC) solar module, the Mono S4 Halfcut BC Full Black, designed for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.

The 480 W panel is built with 108 half-cells based on n-type monocrystalline silicon wafers and achieves a conversion efficiency of 23.52%. It measures 1,800 × 1,134 mm, weighs around 25 kg, and is framed in 30 mm black anodized aluminum. The module comes equipped with Stäubli’s MC4 EVO 2 connectors and supports a system voltage of up to 1,500 V.

The new product adopts a double-glass construction with 2 mm glass on both sides, which improves durability and increases resistance to microcracks, according to the manufacturer. The panel can withstand snow loads of up to 5,400 Pa and is certified for hail protection class 4.

By relocating all electrical contacts to the rear of the cell, Solar-Fabrik says the module benefits from a cleaner front surface and higher efficiency. The company has also implemented what it calls an “anti-shading design” using flexible current paths, which prevent entire cell strings from shutting down under partial shading.

Electrical characteristics include an MPPT voltage of 33.4 V, an MPPT current of 14.2 A, an open-circuit voltage of 40.4 V, and a short-circuit current of 14.9 A. The operating temperature range is specified at –40 °C to +85 °C, with a temperature coefficient of –0.260%/°C.

Solar-Fabrik backs the module with a 30-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty, guaranteeing 88.5% of rated output at the end of the term.