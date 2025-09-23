AESOLAR PV modules installed on roof of Bangkok’s first inner-city homeless shelter

AESOLAR has supplied high-quality solar modules for a rooftop solar system atop Thailand’s first inner-city homeless shelter – the Center of Dreams. The center – run by the Bangkok Community Health Foundation (BCHR) – is in the heart of Bangkok’s largest slum, Khlong Toei. It gives the city’s most vulnerable not just a safe place to sleep, but a pathway back into society. The shelter currently supports 20 residents, with plans to expand and reintegrate 150 individuals by the end of next year.

The solar panel roof system includes 28 units of AESOLAR’s high-performance 625 W solar modules. This means the facility will be fully powered by solar energy further on. By reducing electricity costs, the project allows more resources to flow directly into resident support programs.

Before the solar installation, the Center of Dreams was spending 10,000 THB (approx. 260 EUR) per month on electricity, which represented a major cost burden, even though the center partially offsets its food costs through rooftop harvesting. With AESOLAR modules expected to generate around 25 MWh of clean electricity annually, the shelter can now significantly reduce these costs and invest more resources in extending and improving care for its residents. Friso Poldervaart and Greg Lange, co-founders of BCHF, remarked that “Every baht saved on electricity goes directly into helping people.”

This achievement was made possible through the joint efforts of partners from Germany, China, and Thailand. Germany-based AESOLAR led the initiative, with additional support from AERO Solar and Automation Thailand (installation), Manpower, and Hoymiles (inverters). The project builds on an earlier AESOLAR collaboration, which brought renewable power to a community library.

For AESOLAR, whose motto is “It is time to save the world,” the project shows how renewable energy can drive social empowerment. “Sustainability is not just about technology, it’s about people,” said Jan Maier, sales representative at AESOLAR. The Center of Dreams has become more than a shelter, serving as a model of how clean energy, international collaboration, and social reintegration can create lasting impact.