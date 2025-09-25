World Green Energy to build 2 GW solar cell, 1.2 GW module plant in India

From pv magazine India

World Green Energy (WGE) today announced it has signed a land sublease agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd. (TSSEZL) for 50 acres at the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha.

The agreement, signed by Manikanta Naik, managing director of Tata Steel SEZ Ltd, and Srinibash Sahoo, managing director of World Green Energy, paves the way for the construction of WGE’s upcoming 2GW TOPCon solar cell and 1.2GW TOPCon solar module manufacturing facility.

“Our upcoming project at Gopalpur will be a cornerstone in India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem,” said Srinibash Sahoo, managing director at World Green Energy. “We are proud that our efforts are aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a self-reliant, carbon-neutral India by 2047, and we are grateful for the leadership and support extended by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha in enabling this journey. This project will cater to both domestic and global markets while generating local employment and skill development opportunities”.

Tata Steel SEZ’s managing director Manikanta Naik added, “We are delighted to partner with World Green Energy on this transformative project. Their investment reflects the strategic advantages Gopalpur Industrial Park offers and reinforces our vision to develop this region into a sustainable, future-ready industrial destination”.

World Green Energy’s new facility will employ advanced technologies designed to deliver high-efficiency solar cells and modules. Once operational, it will strengthen India’s solar supply chain and position Odisha as a key player in the country’s clean energy transition.

“For Odisha, the deal represents more than industrial growth — it aligns with India’s broader national vision,” stated the company. “Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and his dream of making India a carbon-neutral nation is guiding beacons for the renewable energy sector. World Green Energy’s investment is positioned as a contribution to this vision, while being driven effectively by the leadership of Odisha’s Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, who has been championing industrial development and green growth in the state.”