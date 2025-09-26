EcoFlow launches energy management system providing whole-home backup

Global energy company EcoFlow’s latest product, Gateway, is a wall mounted hardware system that can be installed indoors or outdoors and is compatible with third-party inverters and diesel generators as well as EcoFlow’s own extensive product suite.

Image: EcoFlow

From ESS News

EcoFlow has launched a new home energy management system to help householders manage their energy usage. The EcoFlow Gateway (Single-Phase) EF-SG-001 functions as a ‘central hub’ capable of integrating several power sources and scaling with the householder’s energy demands.

It provides full backup for most European households, with up to 100 A mains support to power high-demand systems such as electric vehicle charging.

It has a 12 V/1A DC power output and a nominal AC power output of up to 24 kW.

An uninterrupted 0ms switchover occurs at the load side in the event of a power outage, so no disruption to appliances or Wi-Fi occurs.

