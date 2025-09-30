Australia registers first eight-hour duration grid battery

he Australian arm of German energy utility RWE has confirmed the 50 MW/400 MWh Limondale BESS, near Balranald in southwest New South Wales, is registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).
RWE said the BESS, located next to its existing, 249 MW Limondale Solar Farm, stands as the longest-duration grid-scale battery operating in the country. Very few lithium-ion chemistry batteries exist at this duration worldwide, with longer durations often the realm of vanadium redox flow batteries.
The system, comprising 144 Tesla Megapacks, has a capacity of more than 50 MW and 400 MWh, allowing it to dispatch at full power for eight hours.
