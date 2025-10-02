Smartvolt adds rooftop lightning protection to pre-assembled mounting system

Swiss mounting system manufacturer Smartvolt has added lightning safety to its pre-assembled, foldable SmartSolarBox solution for installers of flat roofs and temporary sites. It also now supports 600 W modules, and offers an attachable certified anchor system for fall protection.

“The SmartSolarBox is the only foldable solar system with lightning current capability ex works and retrofittable fall protection,” said Andreas Fankhauser, Smartvolt CEO, in a statement, adding that previously it had to be retrofitted.

The solution for installers includes substructure, pre-fabricated concrete ballast elements, solar panels at a 10-degree angle in an east-west orientation, and cabling. Design software is also available to support configuration.

The parts are shipped pre-assembled. with wiring and ballast connections, to the customers’ site on returnable pallets. A crane brings the SmartSolarBox components to the roof, with the installer team unfolding the arrays to complete the installation using only a cordless screwdriver.

Patented in Europe, the solution offers portability and ease of disassembly. It is suitable for roofs of temporary buildings, such as container-based project offices used on construction sites, renovations, or seasonally occupied sites.

It is compatible with flat roofs made of foil, bitumen, or gravel with an inclination up to 5 degrees. Storage and charging infrastructure, module optimizers and module inverters are options.

Installers can order the SmartSolarBox directly from Smartvolt or from its licensed European partners.

The system was originally launched in 2015. It has reportedly been installed by customers throughout German-speaking regions of Europe, as well as in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Earlier projects included small ground-mounted PV systems at the base of ​​wind turbines.