Tender opens for supply, installation of solar systems in Ukraine

The UNDP office of Ukraine has opened a tender for the supply and installation of renewable energy systems.

According to available tender details, the pre-qualification stage of the tender will establish a list of companies that will be invited to bid for future tenders.

The invitation to participate is open to all contractors interested in the delivery, connection, lightning protection, commissioning, training, and net billing of solar systems in Ukraine between October 2025 and September 2028.

UNDP will establish a roster as a result of the pre-qualification. The tender adds that a new pre-qualification round could be added at UNDP’s discretion, in order to ensure an adequate volume of companies with sufficient capacity is maintained.

The pre-qualification round is split into four capacity classes for photovoltaic systems: small systems up to 100 kW, medium systems between 101 kW and 300 kW, large systems between 301 kW and 800 kW and extra large systems above 801 kW.

Applicants may apply for any combination of categories and capacity classes. The deadline for applications is Oct. 25.

Ukraine deployed 500 MW of solar across the first half of 2025, according to provisional figures from the country’s solar association.