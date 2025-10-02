Tender opens for supply, installation of solar systems in Ukraine

The UNDP office of Ukraine has opened a tender for the supply and installation of renewable energy systems.
According to available tender details, the pre-qualification stage of the tender will establish a list of companies that will be invited to bid for future tenders.
The invitation to participate is open to all contractors interested in the delivery, connection, lightning protection, commissioning, training, and net billing of solar systems in Ukraine between October 2025 and September 2028.
UNDP will establish a roster as a result of the pre-qualification. The tender adds that a new pre-qualification round could be added at UNDP’s discretion, in order to ensure an adequate volume of companies with sufficient capacity is maintained.
The pre-qualification round is split into four capacity classes for photovoltaic systems: small systems up to 100 kW, medium systems between 101 kW and 300 kW, large systems between 301 kW and 800 kW and extra large systems above 801 kW.
Applicants may apply for any combination of categories and capacity classes. The deadline for applications is Oct. 25.
Ukraine deployed 500 MW of solar across the first half of 2025, according to provisional figures from the country’s solar association.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.