Mauritania, Niger sign major solar financing deals

Mauritania has signed a $300 million agreement with Dubai-based developer Iwa Green Energy for a 60 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant.

The deal is the first Mauritania has signed with an independent power producer. It is also one of the first projects to be developed under the Desert to Power’s (DtP) Independent Power Producer Joint Protocol, a regional framework aiming to attract private capital across 11 Sahel countries that is backed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The facility is due to come onstream by September next year. According to a statement published by Mauritania's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, a 15-year power purchase agreement has been signed with Mauritanian electricity company Somelec.

Iwa Green Energy will be responsible for all the financial and technical aspects of the $300 million project, the ministry adds.

AfDB added that the project is part of a continent-wide shift in which African governments are turning to independent power producers to promote private investments and scale renewable projects to reduce pressure on public finances.

Meanwhile, Niger and AfDB have entered into a $144.7 million financing agreement to improve energy access and private sector competitiveness in the country under the first phase of the Energy Sector Governance and Competitive Support Programme (Pagsec).

AfDB says the funding will increase electricity access in Niger from 22.5% to 30% by 2026. A key component of this work will be developing renewable energy capacity, with plans for 240 MW of solar power by 2030, including 50 MW by December 2026.

Other work under the programme will include an updated national energy policy to create more favourable environments for private sector participation in minigrid developments in rural areas, the bank says.

“With this programme, Niger is set to capitalise on its vast renewable energy potential while building governance systems that support inclusive and sustainable development,” ADB’s statement adds.

Last month, a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) highlighted that solar-powered energy sources could help lower energy costs and bring more resilience to Mauritania’s artisanal fishing value chain.