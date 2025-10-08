Montserrat runs solar-plus-storage tender

Montserrat’s Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation & Ecclesiastical Affairs has opened a tender for a solar-plus-storage project.

According to available tender details the project will be located at Shinlands, an approximately 3 acre (1.2 hectare) area identified as suitable for the development on the northern side of the island.

The solar power plant is expected to have a minimum capacity of 1 MW and should be paired with a “suitably sized” battery energy storage system that supports grid stability and energy shifting, the tender adds.

The opportunity is open to qualified individuals or firms that can provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the project. The chosen contractor will be expected to design, procure, install, test and commission the complete solar farm within five months of the contract commencing.

Requests for clarifications will be permitted until October 10, ahead of a deadline for applications on October 23.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Montserrat had deployed 1 MW of solar by the end of last year, the same figure reported since 2021.