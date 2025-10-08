Montserrat runs solar-plus-storage tender

Montserrat’s Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation & Ecclesiastical Affairs has opened a tender for a solar-plus-storage project.
According to available tender details the project will be located at Shinlands, an approximately 3 acre (1.2 hectare) area identified as suitable for the development on the northern side of the island.
The solar power plant is expected to have a minimum capacity of 1 MW and should be paired with a “suitably sized” battery energy storage system that supports grid stability and energy shifting, the tender adds.
The opportunity is open to qualified individuals or firms that can provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the project. The chosen contractor will be expected to design, procure, install, test and commission the complete solar farm within five months of the contract commencing.
Requests for clarifications will be permitted until October 10, ahead of a deadline for applications on October 23.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Montserrat had deployed 1 MW of solar by the end of last year, the same figure reported since 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.