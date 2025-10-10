Saatvik Green unveils inverter series for residential, C&I solar

From pv magazine India

Saatvik Green Energy has launched the UDAY on-grid solar inverters series, marking a strategic shift from module manufacturing to comprehensive solar solutions for homes, businesses, and industries.

The UDAY Series includes single-phase inverters (1.1 kW–6 kW) for residential and small commercial rooftops and three-phase inverters (6 kW–50 kW) for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

“Uday means ‘the rising of the sun' in Hindi. This is a perfect way to describe what our UDAY Series inverters represent: a new dawn in clean energy. They are more than just advanced machines that operate with world-class efficiency, reliability, and scalability,” the company's CEO, Prashant Mathur, said.

With up to 20 A PV input current, the single-phase on-grid inverters can support advanced high-power modules.

The three-phase on-grid inverters are made for larger residential, commercial and industrial projects and can take in 20 A per string of PV.

Salient features of the UDAY series include MPPT efficiency of more than 99%, 150% PV input oversizing, IP65 protection, embedded anti-islanding, built-in zero export functionality, optional arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) protection, and compliance with grid codes.

The Saatvik UDAY Series will be available to customers across India through Saatvik Green Energy’s strong distribution network.

Saatvik Green posted a net profit of INR 119 crore ($14.3 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q1 FY26), 459% up from INR 21 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations was up 272% year-on-year to INR 916 crore. The company produced 685 MW of PV modules in Q1FY26, achieving a high capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 81.47%. As of June 30, 2025, the company had a robust order book of 4.05 GW,