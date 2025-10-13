Anker Solix unveils C2000 Gen 2 portable power station with 2 kWh

Anker Solix has introduced the 2 kWh C2000 Gen 2 portable power station, featuring faster dual-input charging, lithium iron phosphate batteries, and an idle power draw below 10 W.

Image: Anker Solix

Share

From ESS News

Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2. The product offers 2 kWh (3,048 Wh) capacity with a 2.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.a portable power station with a 2048 Wh (2 kWh) capacity. The new option complements the recently launched Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2.

The C2000 Gen 2 battery, which features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, has an idle power draw of 9 W, which Anker is branding as OptiSave, while claiming this as the first 2 kWh unit with a standby power consumption under 10 W. Anker Solix believes this is 37.5% lower than the industry average.

To continue. please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Generac launches microinverter with ‘unlimited backup’ package
09 October 2025 The US-based generator company has released its PWRmicro microinverter, which integrates with the company’s energy storage, generator, and energy mana...