Longi BC modules surpass TOPCon output by 2.45% in desert comparison

A recent empirical project led by Inner Mongolia Energy Group in China has demonstrated significant results in a photovoltaic (PV) desert control project. Spanning approximately 1,533 hectares, the project conducted the first performance comparison between LONGi’sHi-MO 9 modules – featuring its HPBC2.0 technology – and conventional TOPCon modules in a sandy environment. The study offers valuable data to guide future PV technology selection and project deployment in desert regions.

Located in an area with about 3,000 hours of annual sunshine, the project site also faces harsh continental climate conditions such as drought, scant rainfall, high evaporation rates, and frequent sandstorms. These conditions place extreme demands on the reliability and long-term power generation performance of PV equipment. Under identical environmental and site conditions, 640 W BC modules and 575 W TOPCon modules were installed for a direct comparative assessment.

Data gathered from April to July 2025 showed that LONGi’s BC technology significantly outperformed TOPCon, registering a 2.45% increase in electricity generation per kilowatt and a 9.05% rise in power output per unit area. Particularly noteworthy was BC’s performance in June 2025 – a month with 14 overcast or rainy days – where it consistently outperformed TOPCon modules across all 30 days. The monthly cumulative power generation gain reached 2.44%, underscoring BC's superior efficiency under low-light conditions.

The adoption of BC technology not only provides critical guidance for large-scale PV desert control projects but also sets a technical benchmark for renewable energy development in desert and arid regions. These findings highlight that high-efficiency BC technology can significantly enhance the lifecycle value of PV power stations and support sustainable energy development in desertified areas characterized by dry, low-rainfall conditions.

According to LONGi, the company invested CNY 5.014 billion (EUR 604.7 million) in R&D in 2024, representing 6.07% of annual revenue, maintaining technological leadership with dual world efficiency records in monocrystalline silicon single-junction cells and perovskite-silicon tandem cells. LONGi says its 2024 MSCI rating was upgraded to BBB, achieving the highest ESG scores among A+H-listed semiconductor companies and ranking first in the photovoltaic sector. As China's first PV enterprise to join RE100, EP100, EV100, and SBTi initiatives, LONGi says it remains committed to advancing green development and building a carbon-neutral future.