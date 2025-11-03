Canada’s Cache Power advances 30 GWh compressed air storage project

Cache Power has commissioned an engineering study for a 640 MW compressed air energy storage and hydrogen project in Alberta, supported by provincial funding.

Image: Government of Alberta

From ESS News

Cache Power, a subsidiary of EPC firm Federation Group, is moving forward with its Marguerite Lake Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) and Hydrogen Hub Project near La Corey, Alberta, Canada, having awarded an engineering study contract to Babcock & Wilcox (B&W).

The study is partially funded by a grant from Alberta Innovates, a provincial crown corporation tasked with promoting innovation and economic growth in Alberta.

