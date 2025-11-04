LONGi achieves A Level in MSCI ESG ratings

The international ratings agency MSCI has published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment results for LONGi Green Energy Technology. LONGi's ESG rating has been upgraded to A Level by MSCI. The company's Weighted Average Key Issue Score (WAKIS) is now the highest within the A+H share semiconductor industry. This upgrade marks the second consecutive year of improvement in LONGi's MSCI ESG rating.

The MSCI ESG Rating is an investment decision-support tool provided by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) to measure a company's resilience to long-term, financially relevant ESG risks. MSCI conducts ESG assessments for over 17,000 companies globally. Its rating system is widely recognized as an authoritative ESG evaluation framework and is one of the most influential international mainstream ESG ratings adopted by global institutional investors.

The MSCI ESG Rating report indicates that LONGi's practices in areas such as corporate governance, supply chain labor standards, and controversial sourcing are ahead of most global industry peers. In corporate governance, LONGi has integrated business ethics management across all operational processes, establishing a comprehensive compliance system embedded throughout its business operations. Regarding supply chains, LONGi continues to implement supervisory measures on par with industry peers, ensuring effective management of all Tier-1 suppliers. Furthermore, by developing and enforcing comprehensive procurement policies and control measures, LONGi mitigates potential risks associated with its sourcing activities at the source, thereby safeguarding the compliance and stability of its supply chain.

Since its inclusion in the MSCI Index in 2019, LONGi has consistently maintained a leading ESG position within its industry. By benchmarking against the requirements of MSCI and other major international ESG ratings, LONGi proactively manages and enhances its performance on key ESG issues. This focused effort, combined with effective sustainability disclosure, has driven the consecutive annual improvements in its MSCI ESG rating. Concurrently, LONGi has achieved industry-leading results from other prominent domestic and international ESG raters, including Wind (AA rating), Sustainalytics (Score: 24.5), FTSE4Good (Score: 3.8), and CDP Water Security (A- rating).

Emphasizing its mission of “making the best of solar energy to build a green world,” LONGi says it is committed to being an advocator, practitioner, and leader in sustainable development within the global clean energy sector. Moving forward, LONGi will continue to deepen its sustainability and ESG practices, striving for further improvements in its performance across major ESG evaluations to solidify the trust of global customers, investors, regulators, and other stakeholders.

More details can be found at the LONGi website.