Early integration of EBOS key to maximizing value for PV projects

Can you explain how the EBOS fits into the lifecycle for a utility-scale PV project?

Bob: Electrical Balance of Systems (EBOS) components are embedded across all stages of utility-scale PV projects, design, construction, operation, and refurbishment, directly influencing reliability, profitability, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

In the design stage, early integration of EBOS prevents costly redesigns, avoids delays, and enables scalable architectures for future expansion. During construction, EBOS encompasses everything from selecting components to physical installation and grid commissioning. Use of customized, modular, and pre-assembled solutions, like trunk bus systems or pre-assembled harnesses, can speed up installation, reduce on-site labor and rework, enhance safety, and ensure reliable grid synchronization.

Once the plant is operational, remote diagnostics and real-time monitoring can help quickly identify and fix any EBOS problems. Finally, in the refurbishment stage, durable, factory-tested EBOS components reduce the need for expensive replacements and simplify upgrades.

What innovations has Voltage Energy achieved with its EBOS products?

Bob: We have a two-pillar EBOS strategy, combining innovative products with comprehensive digital services. Our continuous innovation has delivered flagship products such as the LYNX® Trunk Bus System for streamlined transmission, IBEX® Harnesses that are factory tested to be weather-resistant and durable, and the Reel PnP System that features pre-assembled reels for faster installation. As a result of these innovations, our US trunk bus market share increased from 30% to 45% between 2022 and 2023.

In the area of services, which now represent about 50% of our total solutions, Voltage Energy has built an end-to-end digitalized service framework spanning the full lifecycle. About 60% of our services focus on pre-construction, including 3D modeling and value engineering. We also offer field services during construction, as well as post-construction recycling services.

We’ve had a significant impact for our clients, including a 33% cable reduction, 67% fewer connectors, and 50% higher installation efficiency.

Voltage Energy has gained significant experience in the US market. What are the company’s plans for the US and global markets?

Bob: In the US, we are supporting developers and EPCs with intelligent EBOS solutions and extensive cable deliveries. In Europe, where 95% of customers still use traditional home-run methods, Voltage Energy is ramping up investment and localizing EBOS solutions. We’ve already secured a 96.7 MW project, marking our commitment to large-scale installations and long-term regional growth.

The rapid growth of emerging markets like Australia, Africa, and the Middle East presents new opportunities. We are expanding our presence with localized strategies, targeting 100 MW+ projects while ensuring high quality and sustainability standards.

Are there any challenges specific to EBOS for utility-scale PV projects in the US and global markets?

Bob: Rising labor costs, growing construction pressures, and uneven workforce skills are major challenges for the global PV industry. Increasing complexity in EBOS further widens the gap between technical demands and workforce capabilities, particularly in markets like the US. To address this, Voltage Energy has an Apprentice Program with proprietary VR equipment and guided training to help workers master installation processes on-site.

In Europe, we are conducting demonstration projects and educational programs to showcase the long-term benefits of prefabricated solutions.

The questions and responses in this sponsored interview article were provided by Voltage Energy.