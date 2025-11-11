LONGi case study data finds BC outperforms TOPCon on generation and cost

On October 16, in Hamburg, LONGi hosted a group of the largest German energy developers and investors for discussions on current market conditions, risk factors, and how to navigate them. At the event, LONGi shared new data from case studies, including a Croatian project with both LONGi’s back contact Hi-MO 9 modules and TOPCon from other manufacturers, where the back contact (BC) modules significantly outperformed TOPCon.

LONGi Head of DACH Engin Yaman said, “The data indicate that the Hi-MO 9s will produce 5.35 million euros more for the project than the TOPCons over the project’s expected 30-year lifespan. A project in Sanya, China, that has run a similar data comparison with TOPCon modules, shows the Hi-Mo 9s deliver a 2% higher energy yield in full sun, and a 15% higher yield in shading conditions. It’s gratifying to see, and it confirms results from a range of tests conducted by respected third-party researchers. For instance, Enertis showed that Hi-MO 9s achieve an LCOE between 3% and 4% lower than the other modules tested, including two TOPCons and an HJT.”

According to the new data Engin Yaman cited, LONGi’s BC module technology is positioned to play a larger role. In addition to LONGi’s technological standards, ESG was also a focus, along with the ways large-scale suppliers like LONGi can help de-risk energy projects to secure investments long-term.

Yaman said that sustainability and other ESG goals are integrated into LONGi’s technological developments, with the aim of making ESG more cost-effective. This bakes ESG into LONGi’s own bankability since the manufacturer’s tech leadership is a key factor in its financial health and market positioning. Due to LONGi’s size and influence, he explained, it also helps set high industry standards.

Solar project bankability in a volatile market

Given recent market fluctuations and the resulting higher risk of solar industry bankruptcies, energy developers have intensified due diligence on suppliers. LONGi Head of Europe Leon Zhang explained at the event what German market leaders can expect: “Today, we wanted to speak frankly about the real challenges this sector is facing and to show our largest customers exactly where we stand financially and technologically, so they know how secure they are with us as a partner. LONGi retains the top position as the only module manufacturer with net cash instead of net debt, as well as the lowest debt-to-asset ratio among the five largest suppliers. We’ve targeted our research spending on innovations that actually matter for our customers – the advances that lower their costs and safeguard their investments long-term.”