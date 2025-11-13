Poland raises permit-free energy storage limit to 30 kWh

From ESS News
The Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, has passed an amendment to the Building Law that introduces more favorable conditions for the development of small-scale energy storage systems than initially proposed.
The original draft of the regulation set a 20 kWh capacity threshold for energy storage systems exempt from building permit requirements. However, lawmakers have raised the limit to 30 kWh for standalone energy storage installations, simplifying procedures for small-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential projects.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.