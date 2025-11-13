Poland raises permit-free energy storage limit to 30 kWh

From ESS News

The Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, has passed an amendment to the Building Law that introduces more favorable conditions for the development of small-scale energy storage systems than initially proposed.

The original draft of the regulation set a 20 kWh capacity threshold for energy storage systems exempt from building permit requirements. However, lawmakers have raised the limit to 30 kWh for standalone energy storage installations, simplifying procedures for small-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential projects.

