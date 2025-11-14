Rinnai unveils air-to-water heat pumps for commercial, industrial use

Rinnai Applied, a unit of Japanese heating solutions provider Rinnai Corp, has launched a new line of air-to-water heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications.

“Flexibility and system versatility are key features of the R290 commercial and industrial heat pump range, with the inclusion of smart control logic that can manage up to six units, five of which are controlled by a master unit. This arrangement prioritises system performance while minimising wastage,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The systems range in capacity from 40 kW to 140 kW and use propane (R290) as the refrigerant.

The smallest model measures 1,973 mm × 1,099 mm × 2,592 mm and includes two compressors, while the largest model measures 2,444 mm × 2,240 mm × 6,210 mm and incorporates six compressors. Tank capacity is 150 L for the smallest unit and 300 L for the largest.

According to Rinnai, the new heat pumps offer an energy efficiency ratio (EER) of 3.15 to 3.49 and a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) of 4.36 to 4.93.

The coefficient of performance (COP) is reported to range from 3.54 to 3.88, with a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) between 3.99 and 4.30. Noise levels are rated between 86 dB(A) and 95 dB(A).

The units can deliver leaving water temperatures of up to 75°C, the company said.

“Whether you are upgrading an existing system or planning a new build, these units are ready to deliver comfort, compliance, and cost savings,” it added.