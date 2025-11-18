Romania advances municipal storage buildout, 500 MWh battery project

From ESS News

Romania has taken another bold step in expanding its battery storage fleet with the launch of a €150 million program for municipalities, set to add 385 MW of new battery capacity to the system.

Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan attended a meeting with the Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR) this week, where he discussed the transformation of Romanian cities into energy-smart communities.

To date, the Ministry of Energy has financed 93 municipalities through 754 contracts worth a total of €437 million for the installation of solar panels. According to Ivan, the next step is energy storage, supported by the newly launched €150 million program.

