Romania advances municipal storage buildout, 500 MWh battery project

Romania’s new €150 million ($173.8 million) municipal storage program could add 385 MW of capacity and coincides with financing for one of the country’s largest standalone battery projects, according to the government.

Image: Minister of Energy, LinkedIn

Romania has taken another bold step in expanding its battery storage fleet with the launch of a €150 million program for municipalities, set to add 385 MW of new battery capacity to the system.

Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan attended a meeting with the Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR) this week, where he discussed the transformation of Romanian cities into energy-smart communities.

To date, the Ministry of Energy has financed 93 municipalities through 754 contracts worth a total of €437 million for the installation of solar panels. According to Ivan, the next step is energy storage, supported by the newly launched €150 million program.

