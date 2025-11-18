Sodium-ion battery storage for ultra-low temperatures

A research group led by scientists from Purdue University has fabricated a sodium-ion battery (SIB) pouch cell using components compatible with extremely low temperatures and tested it under harsh conditions while connected to renewable energy sources. SIB technology is considered a more sustainable alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, as sodium compounds are more abundant.
“Our research presents the first practical evaluation and field demonstration of a sodium-ion pouch cell battery operating at ultra-low temperatures, proving its stability for wind and solar energy storage down to -100 C,” corresponding author Vilas G. Pol told pv magazine. “By employing a commercial-like pouch cell assembly and demonstrating performance in extreme conditions, the work paves the way for the deployment of sustainable battery energy storage systems in harsh climates and space applications.”
From ESS News
