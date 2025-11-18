Tata subsidiary commissions NHPC solar project in India

From pv magazine India
TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has commissioned NHPC Ltd.’s 450 MW solar power project in Rajasthan as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. The plant is located at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner and was executed over two and a half years. The project uses high-efficiency bifacial solar modules manufactured by TP Solar Ltd. in Tirunelveli, with about 775,000 modules deployed.
TPREL is also deploying domestically content-compliant cells and modules for SJVN’s 1 GW project and NLC India Ltd.’s 300 MW project in Rajasthan. Both developments are approaching commissioning.
The NHPC-owned project supplies its entire output to Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. and is expected to generate about 17,230 million units of electricity over its operating life.
“The project stands out for its robust engineering and innovative execution in one of India’s most challenging terrains. Despite extreme temperatures and difficult vehicle movements, the TPREL team ensured timely completion with the deployment of advanced technologies such as DCR cells and bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming, and high-performance inverters designed to withstand extreme heat conditions,” TPREL said. “More than 300 local workers were employed, and several local vendors were developed, creating livelihood opportunities in the area and boosting the regional economy.”
TPREL’s renewable utility capacity has reached 11.6 GW. The company has 5.8 GW operational, including 4.7 GW of solar and 1.1 GW of wind. Another 5.8 GW is in development, split between 3 GW of solar and 2.8 GW of wind. The projects are scheduled for phased completion over the next six to 24 months.
