Panasonic launches new air-cooled heat pumps

Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, the climate business of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic, has added new products to its ECOi-W air-cooled heat pump range.

Called the ECOi-W AQUA-Z EVO, the new systems have capacities of 40 kW and 50 kW. It is produced in the company's Italian factory.

“With its compact design, exceptional efficiency, and intelligent inverter technology, the ECOi-W AQUA-Z EVO represents a significant step forward in heating and cooling solutions for commercial projects,” the company said in a statement. “Units are equipped with a single inverter-driven scroll compressor. This allows a significant reduction of energy consumption, enhanced comfort, and quiet operation.”

The heat pumps use difluoromethane (R32) as a refrigerant, with a global warming potential (GWP) of 675.

In heating mode, the range delivers leaving water temperatures of up to 58 C, even at an outdoor air temperature of 40 C. In cooling mode, it operates with water outlet temperatures as low as -10 C and outdoor temperatures from -15 C to 48 C.

“The range is equipped with EC fan motors. It offers lots of customization options and accessories,” the company added. “It has outstanding seasonal efficiency with seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) values up to 4.52 and seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) up to 5.65.”