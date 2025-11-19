PVV Infra to set up 1 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in India

From pv magazine India
PVV Infra Ltd will set up a 1 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of around INR 650 crore ($73.4 million). The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for the proposed project.
The factory will be built on a 30-acre industrial site within a rapidly growing solar cell manufacturing cluster. The investment is expected to create 350 direct jobs and over 450 indirect jobs, contributing to industrial growth and local skill development in the state.
PVV Infra said it will leverage its capabilities in investment, technology, planning, design, and equipment sourcing to establish and operationalize the TOPCon solar cell manufacturing unit.
The company provides services across engineering, design, planning, and execution of infrastructure projects. It also undertakes the ownership, construction, operation, and transfer of power generation facilities. In addition, PVV Infra is involved in constructing homes, industrial parks, multiplexes, shopping centers, townships, and other commercial and residential developments.
