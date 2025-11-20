Huawei unveils next-generation solutions for C&I energy and e-mobility

Huawei has unveiled its latest advancements in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The C&I One-Fits-All Solution offers Lite, Pro, and Max versions that cover small, medium, and large-scale applications. The manufacturer says this end-to-end solution delivers proactive safety, premium quality, higher profitability, and “one-fits-all” versatility. The new C&I solution is supported by Huawei’s recently-launched LUNA2000-215 Series, a smart hybrid cooling ESS for the C&I market.

The Huawei FusionCharge solution is a Liquid-Cooled Ultra-Fast Charging ecosystem designed to integrate seamlessly with PV and ESS to build a grid-friendly smart network. The solution consists of the FusionCharge Liquid-Cooled Power Unit and charging dispensers. The Power Unit achieves a maximum power of 720 kW, with a single connector capable of 500 A charging current. Key advantages include ultra-fast charging with a maximum of 500 A, capable of adding 200 km of range in 5 minutes.

The company says its innovative fully liquid cooling design extends service life to more than 10 years and reduces O&M costs. A power-sharing matrix saves power grid capacity and improves power utilization. The system’s reserved DC bus is available with a bidirectional AC/DC module, supporting smooth coupling with an ESS, as well as future DC ESS coupling and VPP evolution. The PV+ESS+Charger Solution is dedicated to charging. It offers three unique values: enhanced safety through end-to-end self-development, increased benefits through scheduling and maximizing power resource utilization, all at low costs and enhanced convenience thanks to its all-in-one design and reliable service warranty.

Maximizing efficiency and versatility

The LUNA2000-215 Series achieves the industry's highest system round-trip efficiency (RTE), according to Huawei, with a maximum RTE >91.3%. The company says this is due to its innovative smart hybrid cooling architecture and upgraded pack-level optimization (version 2.0). This optimization uses an efficient bidirectional balancing topology to achieve 100% depth of discharge (DOD) for each pack and a 2% higher available energy over the battery lifecycle. Furthermore, the system's smart hybrid cooling design reduces the temperature difference between cells to less than 2.2 degrees, resulting in a 2% higher lifecycle battery State of Health (SOH).

Huawei says the new solution extends value to installers through easy design, purchasing, installation (less than 2 hours per cabinet), commissioning, and O&M. The ESS cabinet's high-density integrated design and prefabricated installation significantly reduce installation time and cost.

New safety architecture

Huawei has also introduced its Cell-to-Consumption (C2C) Dual-link Safety Architecture, which provides electrical and thermal safety from the cell to the point of consumption. The architecture offers cell-level management, proprietary pack-level insulation resisting up to 1500 V, and system-level cell-to-ground short circuit protection achieving rapid shutdown within 5 ms.

In the area of thermal safety, the architecture provides cell-level cooling with a heat insulation layer and a liquid cooling plate, is pack-level heat-resistant, features IP65-rated airtight designs that eliminate fire risks, and has system-level L-shaped directional air ducts for the exhaust of easily combustible gases.