LONGi releases fourth Climate Action White Paper and first TNFD Report at COP30 in Brazil

At the “For Shared Future: Accelerating Climate Action with Innovation” themed event during the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, LONGi officially released its latest Climate Action White Paper, as well as its first Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Report.

The “2024-2025 Climate Action White Paper of LONGi” is the fourth such paper released by the company since 2021. The report provides comprehensive benchmarks against the International Transition Plan Task Force disclosure framework and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures standard, outlining LONGi’s strategic ambition and implementation pathway to “achieve net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2050.”

“Addressing climate change is a systemic project requiring global collaboration. The value of an enterprise is reflected not only in its economic benefits but also in its contributions to our planetary home,” stated Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi Green Energy Technology, in his address at the event.

According to the company, LONGi is the first PV manufacturer in China to have its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The white paper further specifies the company’s phased targets: by 2030, reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 60% compared to 2020, and reduce Scope 3 emission intensity by 52%. The company says it’s committed to completing charging facility coverage at all operational sites by 2030.

Reportedly, LONGi's total operational carbon emissions in 2024 were 3,184,782 tons of CO2 equivalent, representing a 37% decrease from the peak level in 2023. Specifically, Scope 1 emissions decreased by 8.0%, and Scope 2 emissions decreased by 37.0%.

The white paper highlights LONGi’s implementation of 477 electricity-saving technical renovation projects in 2024, which are expected to save 426 million kWh annually – equivalent to reducing emissions by 250,000 tons of CO2. The Group's overall electricity consumption per unit decreased by 10.7% year-on-year. LONGi used 4.746 billion kWh of renewable electricity in 2024, accounting for 47.5% of its total electricity consumption, an increase of 5.7 percentage points from 2020.

LONGi also released its first Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Report at COP30. The report, following the joint biodiversity protection initiative launched by LONGi and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2024, aims to systematically review the company's practices and management actions concerning nature-related issues throughout 2024. The report strictly adheres to the LEAP (Locate, Evaluate, Assess, Prepare) analytical framework recommended by the TNFD to identify, assess, and manage various nature-related risks and opportunities. It clearly states long-term goals to achieve “Net Zero Loss” of biodiversity and “Zero Deforestation” by 2050. LONGi officially became a TNFD Adopter in 2025.