Massive 20 GWh sodium-ion battery manufacturing plant announced in China

While many lithium-ion battery manufacturers in China are sold out and struggling to keep pace with demand from the energy storage sector, investment is increasingly flowing not only to the ubiquitous lithium-ion technology but also, and substantially, to its key contender: sodium-ion batteries.

With the pipeline of sodium-ion manufacturing plants relentlessly expanding, Guangde Qingna Technology Co., Ltd. officially signed an agreement on Nov. 20 for its 20 GWh sodium-ion battery production project in the Suining Economic and Technological Development Zone, Sichuan Province.

The project represents a total investment of CNY 6 billion ($835.98 million). Once completed, it is expected to create synergies with existing sodium-ion industrial chain projects in the zone.

