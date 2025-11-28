Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-October solar additions reach 252.87 GW

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) released electricity industry data for the first ten months of 2025. The country’s total installed power generation capacity reached 3.75 TW, up 17.3 % year-on-year. Solar power capacity rose to 1.14 TW, up 43.8 %, while wind capacity grew 21.4 % to 590 GW. From January to October, China added 252.87 GW of new solar capacity (up 39 %) and 70.01 GW of new wind installations (up 53 %). In October alone, solar additions reached 12.60 GW, a 30.4 % increase from September.

Inverter manufacturer Sineng announced it received regulatory approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to issue new shares to a select group of investors, raising up to CNY 1.65 billion ($227 million). The company will devote CNY 890 million to a new 25 GW string inverter facility, CNY 610 million to a 15 GW energy-storage converter line, and roughly CNY 150 million to working capital. The issuance will be made to no more than 35 specific investors, including controlling shareholder Wu Qiang. Upon completion, the controlling group’s combined ownership is expected to stand at 22.69 %, with no change in control anticipated.

China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) announced the results of its 2025 centralized solar-module tender. Twenty-three companies won bids for the 17 GW procurement, covering TOPCon, BC, and HJT technologies. Major winners included JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Astronergy, Tongwei, Trina Solar, LONGi, and GCL System Integration.

The Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) released the latest weekly prices for polysilicon and silicon wafer. Price of polysilicon held steady compared to last week, while prices of wafer products experienced a significant decline since last week, with n-type G10L wafers averaging CNY 1.17 ($0.161) per piece (pc), 6.4% down. G12R wafer prices were down 4% ar CNY 1.2 and G12 wafers averaged at CNY 1.5, 5.1% down, compared to the previous week.