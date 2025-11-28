Rescue bid for German solar glass maker GMB fails

From pv magazine Germany

The insolvency administrator of German glass maker Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB) announced on Thursday that efforts to secure an investor had failed, a development the German state of Brandenburg's Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed regret over on Friday.

The planned takeover of the insolvent solar glass manufacturer collapsed unexpectedly, leaving approximately 215 remaining employees facing layoffs. GMB had started insolvency proceedings in July.

“This is terrible news for the employees of GMB and their families. I can understand their immense disappointment and fully understand their anger and frustration,” said Brandenburg’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Daniel Keller. “We worked until the very last minute, pushing the boundaries of what is legally permissible, to explore ways to provide further support,” Keller continued, without revealing details.

He warned that, with the collapse of the investor deal, Europe’s last solar glass manufacturer may have to cease operations permanently. “The EU is knowingly moving toward dependence on non-European products, particularly from China. This is a disastrous development, especially in the highly sensitive area of energy production, and it is simply negligent,” Keller added.

The Mining, Chemical, and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE) also expressed “deep disappointment at this dramatic development.” According to the union, the potential investor withdrew because it was unable to secure financing for the takeover. IG BCE reports that employee layoffs could begin as early as December 1, with the full closure of the plant expected in March after notice periods expire.

“After months filled with hope, discussions, reviews, and intensive negotiations, this is a heavy blow for the workforce. Our colleagues did everything possible until the very end to save this plant,” said Anis Ben-Rhouma, deputy district manager of IG BCE Lausitz. “The investor’s withdrawal abandons the people and destroys the trust many placed in the process.”

The union blamed GMB’s former shareholder, the Indian parent company Borosil. “Short-time work, then insolvency, and now they shirk their responsibility. This is unacceptable. We will not tolerate it and will make our anger known,” said Ben-Rhouma. IG BCE has called on employees to participate in a protest in Tschernitz, where the company is headquartered, on Monday.