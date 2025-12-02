Pramac EMS features special modes for C&I battery storage sites

The increasing complexity of European electricity markets, driven by dynamic tariffs and the integration of renewable sources, requires solutions that go beyond simple monitoring. An energy management system (EMS) provides the intelligence layer that coordinates diverse assets like battery storage, PV systems, EV charging stations, and gensets to optimize costs, reduce demand peaks, and ensure operational continuity.

Energy solutions manufacturer Pramac says that, unlike traditional monitoring systems, which only display historical data, its EMS processes information from meters, inverters, batteries, and controllable loads, combining it with PV production and load consumption forecasts, as well as price signals. Based on these inputs, the system – targeted for commercial and industrial (C&I) sites – calculates optimal setpoints for each device.

Pramac’s EMS includes a new operation mode, Smart Self-Consumption, that leverages PV forecasts, load forecasts, and spot-market prices to minimize residual grid purchase costs by actively charging the BESS during low-price periods and reducing grid dependency during high-price periods.

In addition, an advanced mode called External Control enables third parties, such as international trading platforms for ancillary services, to take over the steering of the BESS. This enables participation in ancillary service markets without compromising process continuity.

Pramac says its EMS is designed around a distributed architecture. Local control, managed through industrial-grade controllers, ensures security and fast response even in the absence of connectivity, while the cloud layer handles optimization, historical analysis, and remote user interfaces. The EMS uses standard protocols like Modbus TCP to integrate devices from various manufacturers – including meters, EV chargers, PV dataloggers, and more. According to Pramac, its EMS allows these devices to also integrate with existing infrastructure and enables project scalability across multiple sites.

Pramac addresses cybersecurity concerns through alignment with international standards such as IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001. Continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates deliver new functionalities and security patches with minimal service interruption (typically 20-60 seconds for edge device updates), reducing operational risks and maintenance costs.

According to Pramac, its EMS enhances site resilience by coordinating storage and generation assets during grid disturbances. Advanced algorithms manage battery dispatch to preserve cycle life and state of health, ensuring long-term value. The system also monitors environmental performance – including avoided CO₂ emissions – supporting sustainability objectives and regulatory compliance.

As energy markets evolve toward flexibility and decentralization, Pramac says its EMS solutions provide a robust framework for C&I sites, transforming energy management into a strategic function that delivers efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.