Ciel & Terre unveils new floating solar solution

French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre has unveiled its new floating solar system, WattRack.

Designed to build high-power floating solar plants, WattRack is a semi-rigid system that removes traditional maintenance walkways between module rows via a compact design that enables the installation of more solar modules, offering a density of up to 2.2 MW/hectare.

It features a rail-based structure with an east-west configuration, which the company says reduces mechanical loads on the floating PV structure, making it possible to design larger plants with fewer anchoring points.

Details on the company’s website add that WattRack offers full adaptability to meet a project’s technical requirements and environmental constraints.

The system features cable management, on-water inverter support and a dedicated electrical alley. It is reportedly capable of supporting all standard PV module sizes, is available with 5 and 12 degree tilt angles and with customized angles available upon request.

Ciel & Terre’s website also states that WattRack has undergone testing validated under real-world conditions and is designed to last up to 30 years.

The company has also developed a motorized trolley system that rolls directly over the floating solar structure for when any operations and maintenance work is required.

The WattRack trolley features an integrated control panel, allowing it to move in every direction across the array. It also encompasses parking brakes, a safe throttle and anti-derailing system to offer maximum security.

The trolley has a 300 kg load capacity with no impact on buoyancy, a travel speed of up to 5 km/h and up to five hours of autonomy, allowing operators to perform any required maintenance to modules, electrical components or anchoring points, the company adds.

Ciel & Terre’s portfolio of operational floating solar assets covers over 340 projects in more than 30 countries with a combined capacity of around 1.4 GW. In October, the company shared its new triangular-shaped floating design named Fusio.