Romania commissions 400 MWh battery storage project, its largest to date

From ESS News

The largest BESS to date in Romania, with a capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh, has been commissioned in Cluj County by private investor Nova Power & Gas.

Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan welcomed the investment, hailing it and other big battery developments as “exactly the type of projects that Romania needs to modernize its energy system and to safely integrate more and more renewable sources.”

Ivan added that he traveled to Cluj County to see the BESS. During his visit he appealed for more “responsible private capital, fair competition and projects that deliver real results for consumers” in Romania.

