Romania commissions 400 MWh battery storage project, its largest to date

Nova Power & Gas’s 400 MWh project in Cluj County is the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) to date to have been connected to Romania’s grid.

Image: Minister of Energy, Facebook

Share

From ESS News

The largest BESS to date in Romania, with a capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh, has been commissioned in Cluj County by private investor Nova Power & Gas.

Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan welcomed the investment, hailing it and other big battery developments as “exactly the type of projects that Romania needs to modernize its energy system and to safely integrate more and more renewable sources.”

Ivan added that he traveled to Cluj County to see the BESS. During his visit he appealed for more “responsible private capital, fair competition and projects that deliver real results for consumers” in Romania.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi backs Carbon’s shift to GW-scale solar production in France
16 December 2025 France-based startup Carbon plans to partner with Chinese manufacturer Longi and adopt back-contact (BC) solar technology as it revises its roadmap fo...