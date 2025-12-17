Romania commissions 400 MWh battery storage project, its largest to date

From ESS News
The largest BESS to date in Romania, with a capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh, has been commissioned in Cluj County by private investor Nova Power & Gas.
Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan welcomed the investment, hailing it and other big battery developments as “exactly the type of projects that Romania needs to modernize its energy system and to safely integrate more and more renewable sources.”
Ivan added that he traveled to Cluj County to see the BESS. During his visit he appealed for more “responsible private capital, fair competition and projects that deliver real results for consumers” in Romania.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.