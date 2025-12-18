India’s NTPC brings 359.58 MW of solar capacity into operation

From pv magazine India

NTPC has declared the commercial operation of 359.58 megawatts of solar capacity across projects developed by its subsidiaries in the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, increasing the group’s total installed and commercial capacity to 85,541 MW.

The newly operational capacity includes 243.66 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda One Solar Photovoltaic Project and 37.925 MW from the 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project, part of the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche Five Project in Gujarat, developed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC. The company also commissioned the remaining 78 MW of the Nokh Solar Photovoltaic Project in Rajasthan.

The utility said it has an additional 30.90 GW of capacity under construction, including 13.3 GW from renewable energy projects. NTPC has set a target of reaching 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of India’s broader net zero ambitions.