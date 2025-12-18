India’s NTPC brings 359.58 MW of solar capacity into operation

From pv magazine India
NTPC has declared the commercial operation of 359.58 megawatts of solar capacity across projects developed by its subsidiaries in the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, increasing the group’s total installed and commercial capacity to 85,541 MW.
The newly operational capacity includes 243.66 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda One Solar Photovoltaic Project and 37.925 MW from the 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project, part of the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche Five Project in Gujarat, developed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC. The company also commissioned the remaining 78 MW of the Nokh Solar Photovoltaic Project in Rajasthan.
The utility said it has an additional 30.90 GW of capacity under construction, including 13.3 GW from renewable energy projects. NTPC has set a target of reaching 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of India’s broader net zero ambitions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.