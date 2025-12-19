India passes 132.8 GW of installed solar capacity

From pv magazine India

India had installed 132.85 GW of solar power capacity as of Nov. 30, 2025, according to data from the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Ground-mounted projects accounted for 100.80 GW of the total, while grid-connected rooftop systems reached 23.16 GW. Hybrid solar installations contributed 3.34 GW, and off-grid systems accounted for 5.55 GW.

Rajasthan led cumulative solar installations with about 36 GW, representing roughly 27% of the national total. Gujarat ranked second with 24.8 GW, followed by Maharashtra with 17.2 GW. Together, the three states accounted for more than 58% of India’s installed solar capacity.

Utility-scale projects continued to drive most capacity additions, while the central government expanded programs aimed at accelerating decentralized solar deployment. Key initiatives include PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan, and the New Solar Power Scheme for Tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group habitations under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan and Dharti Aabha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has been implemented nationwide since February 2024 and targets rooftop solar installations at one crore residential households by fiscal year 2026 to 2027.

Launched in March 2019, the PM-KUSUM program provides financial support for standalone solar pumps and the solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps. The scheme also enables farmers to develop solar power plants on barren or fallow land. The program targets 34.8 GW of solar capacity, supported by central funding of INR 344.22 billion ($3.8 billion).

The New Solar Power Scheme for Tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group habitations is implemented in areas where grid-based electricity supply is not techno-economically viable. The program deploys off-grid solar systems to supply electricity to households, public institutions and multipurpose centers in tribal regions.