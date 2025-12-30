Installers misread what homeowners want from home batteries

While resilience remains a key driver for homeowners to adopt residential battery storage, it’s not as high on the priority list for most customers as many installers believe.

Image: Generac

Share

From ESS News

Backup, backup, backup: that’s the buzzword of residential storage installers but not necessarily of homeowners who want to add a battery. Resilience, rather than cost-savings-per-kilowatt-hour, is increasingly pitched by battery companies as one of the main reasons to install residential storage.

“There’s a need to de-emphasize cost per kilowatt-hour and focus on cost per hour of backup,” explained Rex Liu, the vice president of clean energy product management at Generac.

He told pv magazine USA that instead, they need to understand the value proposition and the outcomes of their system: “Will the system keep the lights on? Will it save money?”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

CATL confirms significant upgrade to sodium-ion battery product range and scale into 2026
29 December 2025 CATL announced it expects a new trend of “sodium and lithium batteries shining brightly together.”