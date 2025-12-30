Installers misread what homeowners want from home batteries

From ESS News

Backup, backup, backup: that’s the buzzword of residential storage installers but not necessarily of homeowners who want to add a battery. Resilience, rather than cost-savings-per-kilowatt-hour, is increasingly pitched by battery companies as one of the main reasons to install residential storage.

“There’s a need to de-emphasize cost per kilowatt-hour and focus on cost per hour of backup,” explained Rex Liu, the vice president of clean energy product management at Generac.

He told pv magazine USA that instead, they need to understand the value proposition and the outcomes of their system: “Will the system keep the lights on? Will it save money?”

