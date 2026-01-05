Spain allocates funding for 9.4 GWh of large-scale storage projects

From ESS News

The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has selected 126 projects to receive a total of €818.3 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF 2021-27). The call attracted strong interest, with 1,750 applications submitted, prompting an almost 17% increase on the original €700 million budget allocation.

Among the beneficiaries – which can be viewed here – hybrid storage projects dominate, with 69 awards, followed by standalone batteries (39) and, to a lesser extent, thermal storage (15) and pumped storage (3). Altogether, the selected projects will add 2.2 GW of power output and 9.4 GWh of storage capacity.

The renewable technologies paired with hybrid storage projects are mainly solar (38 projects) and wind (18 projects).

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.