Spain allocates funding for 9.4 GWh of large-scale storage projects

Spain has awarded more than €818 million ($956.3 million) in European Union funding to 126 energy storage projects totaling 2.2 GW of power and 9.4 GWh of capacity.

Image: Iberdrola

Share

From ESS News

The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has selected 126 projects to receive a total of €818.3 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF 2021-27). The call attracted strong interest, with 1,750 applications submitted, prompting an almost 17% increase on the original €700 million budget allocation.

Among the beneficiaries – which can be viewed here – hybrid storage projects dominate, with 69 awards, followed by standalone batteries (39) and, to a lesser extent, thermal storage (15) and pumped storage (3). Altogether, the selected projects will add 2.2 GW of power output and 9.4 GWh of storage capacity.

The renewable technologies paired with hybrid storage projects are mainly solar (38 projects) and wind (18 projects).

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Battery technology outlook for 2026 sharpens beyond lithium-ion
02 January 2026 Longer-duration storage, safety-driven procurement and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance in the United States are accelerating interest in a...