Jackery releases 2 kW solar gazebo

Chinese solar and storage company Jackery has taken the wraps off its long-promised solar gazebo, a 2,000 W patio branded as the Jackery Solar Gazebo.

The gazebo, which was on show at CES 2026 at the Jackery booth, uses integrated solar components, which are slotted as the louvered roof with 20 individual 100 W PV modules, said to be industrial-grade, with cell efficiency of ≥25%. Jackery said the solar panels are designed for a service life of 25-plus years.

The company envisaged that when the gazebo is bundled with a Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus power station and a transfer switch, it can provide backup power for the home while being a useful outdoor living space.

The gazebo also had integrated lighting, blinds, and a pull-down projector screen. The frame itself is made from 6063 T5 aluminum, with the design more set up to be a permanent outdoor structure for the home and backyard than portable. It’s expected that some of these functional elements may be optional extras at the time of purchase.

Steven Wang, the company's VP of the Americas, told pv magazine at CES 2026 that Jackery was investing in ‘moon shot' type ideas, as it continues to execute on storage and backup power options. Originally, Jackery says it was the first in the world to manufacture battery packs for smartphones, and it has constantly innovated since.

“As we look towards the future, we see that the home is going to draw more and more power, with more and more smart technologies and features. You'll need power 24/7, that's essential. So all of that is something of a sure bet, and we'll be there for that. And then for us, we have ideas and new products like the Solar Gazebo, our Solar Roof Tile, the Solar Mars Bot. And, those are the venture capital bets or moon shots,” said Wang.

Overall, it has dimensions of 4.5 m by 3 m by 2.7 m, and a weight of 350 kg.

Jackery wouldn’t commit to an exact availability date, but said it would be on sale in the US market by the second half of 2026. The price was suggested as being in the ballpark of $12,000.