Stäubli invests $10 million to expand PV connector manufacturing in India

From pv magazine India

Swiss electrical connector manufacturer Stäubli invested $10 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, to increase production capacity for PV connectors and strengthen its role in the country’s solar supply chain.

The expanded facility will manufacture MC4-Evo1 and MC4-Evo2 PV connectors using fully automated assembly lines. The components are used to connect solar modules to inverters and balance-of-system equipment. Stäubli said the additional capacity will support rising domestic demand while contributing to its global supply network.

According to the company, the PV connector assembly line operates to Industry 4.0 standards and is capable of producing up to 26 million connector sets per year. Stäubli said it holds an estimated 50% share of the global PV connector market and is targeting a similar share in India within the next two to three years.

“India is a key pillar in Stäubli’s global growth and manufacturing strategy,” said Gerald Vogt, CEO of Stäubli Group. “This investment strengthens our global supply capabilities and enables us to support customers worldwide with reliable, high-performance PV connector solutions produced to the highest quality and sustainability standards.”

Stäubli said it is also pursuing greater backward integration of its supply chain in India through the development of a domestic vendor base for renewable energy connector components.

“We are working with different levels of manufacturers,” said Gurupad Bhat, managing director, Stäubli Tec Systems India. “This includes panel manufacturers, for whom we have developed dedicated connectors for the local market. We are also engaging with asset owners to explain the importance of connectors in PV installations, as poor-quality connectors and cabling remain a major source of system risk, including fire hazards.”

From a design and quality perspective, Stäubli said its connectors undergo more than 150 quality checks across their lifecycle and are tested for extreme environmental conditions common in the Indian market. The company said it is pursuing a phased transfer of technology, with more than 25% localization through backward integration targeted by 2026.

“Several of our global suppliers already have a presence in India, which we will leverage,” Bhat said. “Over time, we plan to onboard MSMEs and expand our supply chain footprint to go beyond 50% localization.”

The expanded facility incorporates energy-efficient manufacturing processes and operates as a zero-discharge plant, according to the company. Stäubli said the added capacity will reduce lead times, improve supply chain resilience, and support original equipment manufacturers, engineering, procurement and construction contractors, and asset owners active in India’s solar sector.

Stäubli currently supplies customers across multiple Indian states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Bengaluru facility will supply both established and emerging solar markets globally, the company said.

Production at the expanded facility is scheduled to begin in January 2026.