‘Women with young children are frequently expected to prove they are prioritizing work’

The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors sit at the heart of the energy transition. What makes these industries particularly suited to, and in need of, gender diversity and inclusion is the nature of the challenge itself. The energy transition demands innovative thinking, long-term vision, and the ability to manage complexity across technical, legal, regulatory, and social dimensions. Gender diversity brings varied perspectives, leadership styles, and problem-solving approaches. Inclusion ensures those voices are heard and valued.

These industries work best when they reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. Decision-making becomes stronger when collaboration replaces uniformity. Diverse teams are not only fairer; they are more effective, more resilient, and better prepared to build a sustainable future.

From my experience, diversity, equity, and inclusion are directly linked to the resilience and success of the renewable energy sector. DEI broadens the range of inputs organizations rely on to navigate complexity. Inclusive workplaces foster trust and psychological safety, encouraging open dialogue and the kind of bold ideas that innovation requires. This is essential in a fast-evolving sector like renewable energy, where adaptation is constant. When professionals feel empowered to contribute, retention improves, decision-making becomes more robust, and strategies are better aligned with societal needs. DEI is not separate from business success, it is integral to long-term impact.

Looking back at my own career, I encountered systemic barriers that many women in male-dominated industries will recognise. Implicit biases about how leadership should look and sound, often shaped by traditional models, were persistent. The absence of visible female role models and the lack of structural support, particularly for those balancing care responsibilities, created additional friction. Overcoming these challenges required building strong support networks, staying grounded in purpose, and allowing results to speak clearly. It also meant resisting pressure to “fit the mould” and instead demonstrating that strategic thinking, empathy, and consistency are powerful leadership traits.

Over time, I have observed important shifts in how the industry approaches gender inclusion in leadership. There is greater recognition that diverse leadership is not simply desirable; it is necessary. We are seeing more women in strategic roles and greater openness to flexible career paths. That said, inclusion at senior levels still requires deliberate effort. True progress happens when organisations understand that leadership potential is not tied to a single profile or personal circumstance. Valuing varied life experiences, including those shaped by caregiving, strengthens leadership culture and builds resilience.

Navigating bias and scepticism has been a defining part of my professional journey. As a woman and a mother, I have often encountered the unspoken assumption that professional ambition must take a backseat to family life, a bias rarely applied to men. Yet this is not about choosing one over the other; it is about integration. Early on, I realised that women with young children are frequently expected to prove they are prioritising work in order to be taken seriously. My response was consistency, results, and a clear message: commitment is not gendered.

Even today, driving DEI initiatives at an executive level remains challenging. Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces. In my experience, around 80% of strategic meetings still involve only men, particularly when critical decisions are being made. One of the greatest challenges is feeling like an equal, owning expertise, and expressing it with confidence in environments where women are often required to repeatedly prove their competence, while male colleagues are assumed to be capable by default. This imbalance makes DEI both essential and deeply personal to lead.

There are still specific gender dynamics within the energy sector that influence career progression. Women, especially mothers, are more frequently questioned about long-term commitment or availability. There remains an unequal expectation to prove expertise. While these dynamics are evolving, progress is slow. Acknowledging them and addressing them without penalising different life experiences is essential for building an inclusive, high-performing industry.

To young women entering the solar and renewable energy sector today, my advice is simple: believe in your voice and your contribution from day one. This industry needs critical thinkers, communicators, and leaders who reflect the diversity of society. Do not allow outdated assumptions to shape your path. Seek mentors who support your growth and organisations that recognise potential beyond traditional models. Being a woman is not a limitation, even when you are the only one in the room. Trust your expertise, ask questions boldly, and bring your full self to the table. The sector will be stronger for it.

Alba Sande is an administrative and regulatory lawyer specialised in energy, environment, and infrastructure. After several years advising major national and international clients at Clifford Chance Madrid, she founded Asandelegal, a boutique legal practice focused on strategic regulatory support for the energy transition. Her experience includes advising banks, funds, and energy companies on permitting, litigation, and regulatory matters in large-scale renewable energy projects—especially wind, solar PV, and storage. Alba holds a double degree in Law and Economics (ICADE) and a Master’s in Energy from the Spanish Energy Club. She is a regular contributor to industry publications and a speaker at sectoral forums. As a woman and mother working in a traditionally male-dominated industry, she is an advocate for inclusive leadership and visibility of diverse talent in energy law and infrastructure. She believes that legal certainty, diversity, and sustainability must go hand in hand to meet the challenges of the green transition.

